MK Forer: 'Joint Arab List is opening a branch of Islamic Movement in the Knesset'

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) responded Tuesday to the meeting of the Knesset's Joint Arab List with Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem who has met with Hezbollah leaders and expressed support for terror attacks.

"It seems that members of the Joint Arab List have decided to open a branch of the Islamic Movement in the Knesset, and use their rights as Knesset members to help those whose aim is to harm the State of Israel," Forer said.

The Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement, with which Sabri is believed to have connections, was outlawed several years ago.

Sabri himself has claimed that no part of the Western Wall has connection to Jewish history, and called for it not be called the "Western Wall," while rejecting the demand for equality and allowing Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount.

Continuing his criticism of Joint Arab List MKs, Forer added that "instead of acting in order to help advance the Arab sector and aid its integration, they have decided to act to help the most radical elements, such as that enthusiastic terror supporter, who dedicates his life to statements and acts of incitement against the State of Israel.

"How is it that in the morning Joint Arab List members are embracing a person who says that suicide terror attacks are legitimate, and in the afternoon they stand on the Knesset's podium? I hope that this meeting as well will emphasize to the Central Elections Committee the danger in allowing terror supporters into Israel's Knesset."