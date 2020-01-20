Report: Rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

Security sources say three rockets hit high-security Green Zone in Iraqi capital.

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the high-security Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday evening, security sources told AFP.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

There have been several similar attacks on the Green Zone in recent weeks amid tensions between US and Iran.

At the beginning of the month, the US eliminated Qassem Soleimani, the head of the powerful Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.

In retaliation, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Last week, the US Army said that 11 US soldiers were injured in the Iranian missile strike.

The US service members were reportedly airlifted to Kuwait and Germany where they received treatment for what was described as traumatic brain injuries and underwent further tests.