Holocaust monument defaced in Ukraine

Monument to victims of the Holocaust found defaced in city of Kryvyi Rih, just over a week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A monument to the victims of the Holocaust was found defaced in the city of Kryvyi Rih in western Ukraine on Sunday, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion said.

The vandalism was discovered just over a week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Lion shared a photograph of the vandalized monument on Twitter.

“Days before the commemoration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day the monument to the victims of the Shoa in Kirvyi Rih, not far from President's parents’ Home, was vandalized. I hope that justice will prevail,” wrote the ambassador.

In September, a Holocaust monument in Ukraine was vandalized with graffiti and a note threatening another genocide.

In November, an unidentified group of vandals painted a swastika graffiti on the monument in Kiev honoring Sholom Aleichem, the father of Jewish literature.

The latest incident comes several days after the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, one of several groups representing Ukrainian Jewry, reported a decrease in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the country this past year.

The group said it has documented 66 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 compared to 90 in the previous year.