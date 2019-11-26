Ukraine’s FM denounces desecration of monument to Jewish author

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister says vandalism of monument to Yiddish author Sholom Aleichem is disgusting and appealing.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Monday denounced the vandalism of the monument to prominent Yiddish author Sholom Aleichem in Kiev.

In a tweet, Prystaiko described the vandalism as “disgusting, appalling and in need of prompt investigation”, reported The Associated Press.

An unidentified group of vandals painted a swastika graffiti on the monument honoring Sholom Aleichem, the father of Jewish literature, to a report posted by the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine and Kiev, Moshe Reuven Asman, on his Facebook page.

Israeli Ambassador Joel Lion tweeted that “Ukraine has to wake up,” urging authorities to track down the culprits, bring them to justice and also “educate against hatred.”

Ukraine has seen numerous incidents of anti-Semitism across the country recently. Last month, an effigy of a Ukrainian-Jewish billionaire covered in red paint was placed at the entrance to a synagogue in Kiev.

Before that, a graffiti image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was found near the grave of Rabbi Nachman in the city of Uman.

In September, a Holocaust monument in Ukraine was vandalized with graffiti and a note threatening another genocide.