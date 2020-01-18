​Terror balloons reach Sderot​

Israeli police ​forces were rushed to a public park in the southern city of Sderot as residents noticed a suspicious bundle of balloons

​The police forces professionally and carefully examined the balloons which were indeed connected to explosives. The danger was neutralized.

​The Israeli police remind the public that in any case of a suspicious object ​the ​police ​must be reported immediately to telephone 100. ​"​The object must not be touched​", the police emphasize, "and its handling should be left to the Israeli police ​specialists​ who are trained to do so​"​.