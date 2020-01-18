​Terror balloons reach Sderot​

Israeli police forces were rushed to a public park in the southern city of Sderot as residents noticed a suspicious bundle of balloons.
The police forces professionally and carefully examined the balloons which were indeed connected to explosives. The danger was neutralized.
The Israeli police remind the public that in any case of a suspicious object the police must be reported immediately to telephone 100. "The object must not be touched", the police emphasize, "and its handling should be left to the Israeli police specialists who are trained to do so".
Tags:Sderot