IDF deploys anti-tunnel infrastructure on northern border

The IDF on Sunday morning began deploying permanent technological infrastructure for discovering and identifying underground digging activity on the Lebanon border.

The infrastructure is based on a unique technology that has been adapted to the characteristics of the terrain on the northern border, and aims to prevent further underground terror activity.

About a year ago, as part of Operation "Northern Shield," the IDF exposed and destroyed six tunnels dug by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which crossed the border from Lebanon into Israel.

The IDF assumes that there are currently no more such cross-border tunnels.

According to the IDF, "The deployment of the infrastructure is another component of the extensive defense effort that is regularly conducted in the Galilee region. IDF forces will continue to fulfill their mission of defending and operating around the clock in order to preserve the sovereignty of the State of Israel and protect its residents."