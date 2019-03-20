IDF marks end of Operation Northern Shield

Yesterday (Tuesday), March 19th, 2019, an assembly was held for the conclusion of Operation "Northern Shield".

The assembly was held in the presence of the Commander of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, the Commander of the 91st Division, Brig. Gen. Rafi Milo, officers from the 91st Galilee Division and its regional brigades, defense battalions, and technological units, as well as intelligence officials, combat engineering troops, representatives of the civilian communities in the Galilee Region, and others.

After technological, intelligence, and operational preparations lasting over four years, the IDF commenced Operation "Northern Shield" to expose and neutralize the Hezbollah terror organization’s attack tunnels, an operation that ended when the IDF exposed all the attack tunnels that crossed into Israeli territory. The operation stripped Hezbollah of an important component of its offensive plan, and helped strengthen Israel’s security on its northern border. Many different forces played a part in the operation, and the cooperation between them contributed to fulfilling the mission with efficiency, power, and determination.



Decorations Granted upon the Conclusion of the Operation:



The Commander of the 91st Division, Brig. Gen. Rafi Milo, awarded a decoration to Maj. Y., for showing dedication to the mission, and striving for victory, responsibility, and professionalism.



Excerpt from the decoration: "Upon receiving notice of the activation of combat protocol for the operation, Maj. Y. took it upon himself to lead the project of developing the operational capabilities in the location and developing the operational plan for Operation "Northern Shield". Maj. Y. led combat protocol in combination with a large number of elements in the IDF and outside of it in order to create a plan and operational capabilities in order to fulfill the mission. In the phase of operation management Maj. Y. was a professional authority and became a significant anchor during the course of the operation, even taking part in operational missions, locating tunnels and destroying them. Maj. Y. brought about a significant breakthrough in the operation by creating synergy between all the elements and optimally utilizing military capabilities for the successful completion of the mission. He did all of this with professionalism, humility, creativity, and an eye for detail. Maj. Y. showed in his actions dedication to the mission in light of its goal, creative operational thinking, innovation, and responsibility. For those actions Maj. Y. is awarded a decoration by the Commander of the 91st Division.”



The Commander of the Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick, awarded a decoration to the Yahalom Unit, the elite unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, for leading a continuous, professional, and exceptional effort to locate and neutralize the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s attack tunnels in Operation "Northern Shield".



The unit's fighters, who are trained in leading and carrying out complex neutralization missions in challenging terrain, spent nights and days working in extreme weather in order to ensure the security of the residents of the north and the civilians of Israel, and in order to thwart the threat of the attack tunnels. The operation was led by the Yahalom Unit with an intelligence and engineering effort, using innovative tools and advanced neutralization techniques.



Excerpt from the decoration: "In the past year, the Yahalom Unit has carried out a complex, multi-stage operation to locate and destroy attack tunnels on the northern border of the State of Israel. The operation was preceded by technological intelligence processes and the development of many weapons. During the course of the activity, the unit displayed the dedication, determination, action, precision, and creativity that led to the success of the operation. The unit located and neutralized the tunnels, and thus achieved a significant operational achievement that contributes directly to the security of Israel. The Yahalom Unit receives a commendation from the commander of the command.”



Furthermore, several months ago, the 21st Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, granted a certificate of appreciation to the 91st Division for leading Operation "Northern Shield", which contributed to strengthening the IDF and the security of Israel.



An excerpt from the certificate of appreciation: "The certificate of appreciation was awarded for exceptional operational achievements in the planning, preparation, and execution of Operation "Northern Shield" to locate and destroy attack tunnels on the Lebanese border. The 91st Division led a technological, intelligence, and operational effort that reached its peak in the last year and a half, showing initiative, creativity, constant learning, determination and dedication to the goal, and in fruitful cooperation with other security elements until the operation was carried out. The operation was conducted with precision and professionalism, striving to reach the full extent of its objectives. The operation produced significant operational results, which have far-reaching strategic implications. The achievements of the operation contributed to strengthening the security of the residents of northern Israel. In view of the achievements of Operation "Northern Shield", the contribution of the 91st Division in strengthening the IDF and the security of Israel boldly was essential, and therefore was also awarded this certificate of appreciation





