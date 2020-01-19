Gafni: 'A vote for Liberman is a vote for fourth elections'

UTJ's MK Gafni explains why Israelis shouldn't vote for Liberman - and what that has to do with the government deficit and raising taxes.

MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ), who chairs the Knesset's Finance Committee, told Israel's "Meet the Press" program that he will not allow a tax hike, but that voting for MK Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party means supporting a fourth round of elections.

"The public doesn't believe Liberman anymore, it's sick of him," Gafni claimed. "He's the only one in Israeli politics who lies and lies unashamedly, and no one even criticizes him!"

"Any vote for Liberman says one thing very clearly: Fourth elections."

Regarding the merger of the Religious Zionist parties, Gafni said: "In the past, UTJ would always come at the last minute, like we saw with the Religious Zionists this week. [Health] Minister [Yakov] Litzman and I made peace and everything with us is run with complete unity. What we didn't take into account is that as a result of that, we don't get enough media coverage."

When asked about Israel's deficit and the option, of raising taxes in order to cover it, Gafni promised: "I will not allow taxes to be raised. There are a lot of ways to prevent that. The first thing is that the Knesset and the government need to start functioning again, and in order for that to happen the public needs to not vote for Liberman, and Yisrael Beytenu needs to lose seats, like we've been seeing in recent polls."