Hevron stabbing victim: 'The knife broke after he stabbed me'

Moshe Greenblatt, victim of Hevron stabbing attack, speaks from his hospital bed. 'It's sad Jews can't walk in Hevron.'

Moshe Greenblatt, the 22-year-old Jewish man who was stabbed Saturday in Kiryat Arba, near Hevron, spoke from his hospital bed about the terror attack.

"Thank G-d, I feel good," Greenblatt said. "The knife broke and he didn't manage to stab any of the people around me."

"It's sad that a Jew cannot walk wherever he wants in the Land of Israel, especially in Hevron - a place which belongs to us - and they don't do anything to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future."

The terrorist who stabbed Greenblatt was apprehended by IDF troops and an Israeli civilian at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Hanoch Zelinger said: When we arrived at the scene we saw the injured man, a 22-year-old man walking while conscious and stabbed in the shoulder,"

"We immediately placed him in an intensive care unit, providing him with initial medical treatment which included bandaging and stopping the bleeding, and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in a moderate and stable condition."