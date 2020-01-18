Jew moderately wounded in Hevron stabbing attack

Terrorist apprehended by IDF troops and an Israeli civilian at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed and wounded at the Giborim (Heroes) way in Kiryat Arba, adjacent to the city of Hevron.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated the man to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition with a stab wound in the shoulder.

"When we arrived at the scene we saw the injured man, a 22-year-old man walking while conscious and stabbed in the shoulder," MDA Paramedic Hanoch Zelinger said.

"We immediately placed him in an intensive care unit, providing him with initial medical treatment which included bandaging and stopping the bleeding, and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Hospital in a moderate and stable condition."