Bennett meets with his Greek counterpart

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met on Thursday with his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Panagiotpoulos, on his first official visit to Israel.

The ministers discussed at length the recent strategic developments in the region, agreeing that increasing security challenges pose a threat to the national security of their countries. Accordingly, the two stated their commitment to take the necessary steps to maintain security as much as possible.

The ministers emphasized the close relationship between the State of Israel and Greece, which stems from shared values ​​and mutual interests, and expressed their satisfaction with the growing defense ties between the countries.

The two leaders looked at ways to continue security cooperation between their security institutions in line with regional challenges.

Israel and Greece have enjoyed close relations and have held joint military drills in the past.

Then-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot visited Greece two years ago as the guest of the Greek army chief of staff.