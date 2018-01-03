IDF Chief of Staff in Greece on official visit

Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to hold working meetings with Greek defense and military officials.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot arrived on Wednesday for an official working visit to Greece as the guest of the Greek army chief of staff, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis.

During the visit, Eizenkot will hold working meetings with Greek defense and military officials, in which the two sides will discuss the security challenges that are common to both countries, the situation and the regional security developments in the Middle East, and future military cooperation.

In his absence, Eizenkot will be replaced by Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Brig. Gen. Erez David Meisel, Head of the IDF’s Foreign Relations Division, and the IDF attaché in Greece, Col. Zvi Shahar, are accompanying the Chief of the Staff on the trip.

Israel and Greece have enjoyed close relations and have held joint military drills in the past.