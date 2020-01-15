IDF strikes Hamas in response to Gaza rocket attacks

IDF retaliates for launching of 4 rockets at Israeli territory from Gaza.

Israeli fighter planes struck several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip Wednesday night, an IDF spokesperson stated.

The airstrikes were in retaliation to the launching of four rockets at Israel by terrorists in the Gaza Strip Wednesday afternoon.

The IDF stated that it takess the firing of rockets into Israeli territory "very severely, and will continue to act as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli civilians."

"The Hamas terror organization is responsible for what is happening inside and outside of the Gaza Strip and it will have consequences for actions against Israeli citizens," the statement concluded.