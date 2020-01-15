Netanyahu holds emergency meeting with Bennett, Peretz

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a last-minute emergency meeting with Ministers Naftali Bennett and Rabbi Rafi Peretz Wednesday evening in an effort to secure a unified right-wing list before the 10 PM deadline to submit the party lists.

The ministerial meeting was held in good spirits, but they were unable to reach agreement on the controversial main issue: the inclusion of Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir in the list.

Prime Minister Netanyahu invited the two to a meeting in Hola and also asked Rabbi Haim Druckman to come to Jerusalem specifically to take part in it.

New Right leader Naftali Bennett explained earlier Wednesday that he could not run in the same list as Ben Gvir due to Ben Gvir having a picture of Baruch Goldstein, the perpetrator of the 1994 Hevron Massacre, in his living room.