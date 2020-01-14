Missiles fired toward air base in Syria

Missiles fired toward the T-4 base in Homs. Some reports say large weapons depot attacked. Syrian army blames Israel.

Missiles were fired on Tuesday evening toward the T-4 base in Homs, Syria, local media reports said.

According to the reports, anti-aircraft systems were activated as a result of the attack. According to some reports, a large weapons depot was attacked. No injuries were reported.

"The air defense system intercepted missiles fired at Homs airport," said the official Syrian news agency.

The Syrian news agency also reported that the air defense systems successfully intercepted some of the missiles that were fired toward the base, but four of them hit the base, causing damage.

The Syrian army claimed Israel was responsible for the air strike. Israel is not commenting on the reports.

Last week, air strikes attributed to Israel killed eight near Al Bukamal on the Syria-Iraq border, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Three weeks ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five people were killed in a missile strike on Iranian-backed militias in Al Bukamal.

Three days earlier, at least three fighters were killed in an air strike near the Syrian capital of Damascus which was attributed to Israel.

The T-4 base has been targeted by past air strikes. One such air strike two years ago reportedly killed 14 people.