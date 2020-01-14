PM conveys to Bennett he will not continue in office if he runs without Ben Gvir. Netanyahu's people say it was prediction, not threat.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told Defense Minister Naftali Bennett that if he runs on a separate list without full unity on the Right, there is a reasonable chance that he will not be able to continue as Defense Minister, Channel 12 News reported today.

Those close to Bennett say it was a direct threat addressed to him, but Netanyahu's people say it was not a threat but a situation analysis.

A similar threat was communicated to Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich. So far none of the threats have been actualized.

The New Right and National Union Parties issued a statement this evening calling on Rabbi Peretz and the Jewish Home Party to join their list.

The statement said, "Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, and Betzalel Smotritz have been working hard over the past few days to formulate a single strong list that faithfully represents religious Zionism and the ideological Right.

"We have called and we continue to call on Jewish Home and Rabbi Rafi Peretz to join one victorious party. No vote should be wasted," they added.

In the afternoon, the Likud issued a formal call to the Defense Minister and New Right Chairman Naftali Bennett, to also include the Otzma Yehudit Party in the list.

"The Left unites; they aren't going to lose any votes. Now the Right must do everything to avoid wasting votes," the statement said.

The Likud accused Bennett of wasting votes, saying, "Unfortunately, Bennett wasted votes in the April election, and in the last election he pushed Otzma out of his party, so we couldn't form a Rightist government.

"As Orly Levy found herself in the same party with Tamar Zandberg of Meretz, and as in the Joint Arab List they joined Islamists and Communists, Bennett has the responsibility to formulate a technical block to save all Right-leaning votes. Bennett, show responsibility," the Likud concluded.