Joint List targets the Jewish vote

Predominantly Arab party intends to appeal to Jewish voters who are disappointed with the union between Labor-Gesher and Meretz.

The members of the predominantly Arab Joint List party, who hope to break the 13-seat barrier in the March 2 election, are satisfied by the alliance between Meretz and the Labor Party.

Channel 12 News reported on Monday that among the first steps taken by the Joint List is the tripling of the budget intended to bring votes from the Jewish public.

The first reason for the move is the relegation of MK Issawi Freij from Meretz to the 11th spot on the joint Labor-Meretz slate, leaving the Joint List as the only party to have Arab representation in realistic spots on its slate.

Moreover, the alliance between Labor and Meretz and the placing of MK Orly Levy-Abekasis in the second spot on the list are causing quite a few voters from the left to express their dislike for the party.

The Joint List is expected to be delivering far more messages aimed at the Jewish public in the coming weeks in hopes of winning more than 13 seats in the elections.