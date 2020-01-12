Iranian protesters refuse to trample Israeli, US flags

Student protesters in Tehran demonstrating against Iranian government seen avoiding stepping on giant Israeli and American flags.

Iranian protesters demonstrating against their country’s government were seen avoiding giant Israeli and American flags on the ground during their demonstration, so as to not trample them.

Video from student protests in Tehran shows thousands of demonstrators carefully walking around the two giant flags, which had been put on the ground to encourage passersby to trample them in a sign of contempt.

Nearly all of the students at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, however, can be seen walking around the flags during protests sparked by Iran’s admission that its military shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing 176 civilians shortly after takeoff in what the regime called a ‘terrible mistake’.

In contrast, protesters in Tehran were seen tearing down posters honoring slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force.

Thousands of protesters gathered Sunday across Iran to call for the removal of Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Iran’s admission, hours after similar protests were held on Saturday.

The protests over Iran’s downing of the airliner are just the latest in a series of anti-government demonstrations, which began last November, initially to protest fuel price hikes.