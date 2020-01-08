Report: Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran airport

Iranian media: Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashes after take-off due to technical problems.

A Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed early Wednesday morning after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

There were 180 passengers and crew members aboard the plane at the time of the crash, according to the report. All of them reportedly perished.

The plane crashed due to technical problems, according to the report.

At the end of December, a Bek Air plane with 98 passengers on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan.

12 people were killed in the crash, while at least 60 survived it.