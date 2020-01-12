North Korean official: Kim doesn't intend to restart talks

Adviser for North Korean foreign ministry says leader won't restart talks with US despite birthday wishes from Trump.

Despite birthday wishes from US President Donald Trump this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un does not intend to restart nuclear talks, a North Korean official said on Saturday.

Kim’s personal feelings are not sufficient to return to past diplomacy, foreign ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan said, according to NBC News.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, ‘personal’,” the adviser was quoted as having said.

Kim would not lead his country on the sole basis of personal sentiment, added the adviser.

On Friday, a South Korean official said Trump had asked the South Koreans to pass a message of good wishes to Kim, whose birthday is believed to be January 8.

The adviser’s comments come amid growing uncertainty about the future of now-stalled diplomatic talks between the two countries.

“We have been deceived by the United States,” he charged, describing the period during which Trump and Kim held a series of unprecedented summits as “lost time."

Kim had given Washington until the end of 2019 to make new concessions in talks over the country's nuclear arsenal.

In his New Year’s message after his ultimatum to the US expired, the North Korean leader said his country would continue developing nuclear programs unless the US gave up its hostile approach.

Kim and Trump engaged in months of mutual insults and threats of devastation in 2017, sending tensions soaring before a diplomatic rapprochement the following year.

The pair have met three times since June 2018, most recently in Vietnam in February, but with little progress towards denuclearization.

Since that June meeting, North Korea has conducted several tests of ballistic missiles.

Trump warned recently that Kim had "everything" to lose through hostility towards the United States.