'No question that Liberman is on the right'

Yehudit Katzover, leader of the Sovereignty Movement: The people want a right-wing government, Liberman is on the right.

יהודית קצובר: "נושא ארץ ישראל מושרש בראש הממשלה"

Yehudit Katzover, leader of the Sovereignty Movement, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the Kohelet Policy Forum’s conference which took place in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Katzover said that in the current political situation, it is important to remember that Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman ultimately belongs to the right-wing bloc.

"Liberman is on the right and nothing will change that. He is the one who normalized homes in Hevron and allowed Kobi Eliraz to work properly on Judea and Samaria. He has a lot of rights when it comes to the settlement enterprise and there is no question that he is a right-winger,” explained Katzover.

"They say the people want a unity government. But according to the results [of the elections] until now, the people want a right-wing government and that is the only thing that will advance the settlement," she said.

“Gantz is on the left. You can’t do a mish mash. We’re in favor of a narrow right-wing government,” continued Katzover.