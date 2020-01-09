Bennett brings Kobi Eliraz back to Defense Ministry

DM reappoints Eliraz as project manager for illegal PA construction in Judea and Samaria. MK Yogev: 'Right man, right place, right time.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is bringing former Advisor to the Defense Minister for Settlement Kobi Eliraz back to the Defense Ministry six months after he was unexpectedly fired by former Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to a report today on Reshet Bet Eliraz, a resident of Eli in northern Binyamin, will serve as project manager for issues related to illegal Palestinian Authority construction in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

In the past, Eliraz previously served as Assistant Defense Minister for Settlement Affairs under Defense Ministers Moshe (Boogie) Ya'alon, Avigdor Liberman, and Binyamin Netanyahu.

In this capacity, Eliraz worked extensively to regulate the status of communities in Judea and Samaria and to prevent demolition of existing outposts and communities.

A few days after the 21st Knesset disbanded, Netanyahu dismissed Eliraz from his post without a clear justification.

MK Moti Yogev welcomed the appointment, "Kobi Eliraz, the right man in the right place at the right time. Kobi, we're praying for your success, and the success of Israel in its country. Minister Naftali Bennett - well done."

קובי אלירז מודאג: "ייתכן שרוצים לתת לפלסטינים יותר ממה שיש להם"