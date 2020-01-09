Joining Smotrich's National Union together with New Right headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked captivates many voters.

Less than a week before the closure of the Knesset lists amidst a veritable maze of contacts on the Right, new polls published today show that joining the National Union with Betzalel Smotrich with the New Right headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked would gratify many voters, and contrary to fears of those opposing such a connection, it would not repel voters.

A survey conducted among 1,200 religious Zionist voters revealed that such a joint Jewish list would sweep 55.6% of voters compared to 15.4% who said they would vote for a United Jewish Home List (Jewish House and Otzma Yehudit) with 20.9% for Likud and 8.1% for other parties.

For the full findings in Hebrew, click here.

Arutz Sheva also learned that in an internal poll conducted by bodies in the Right in the past week (among 500 respondents with a 4.4% sampling error), the New Right headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, together with the National Union led by Betzalel Smotrich would receive 9 seats. The United Jewish Home (Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit) would not exceed the electoral threshold of 2.7%.

The poll also shows the Likud would receive 32 seats, Blue and White, 34; Shas, 8; United Torah Judaism, 8; Joint Arab List, 13; Labor-Gesher, 5; Yisrael Beyteinu, 7; "Democratic Union", 4.

The survey also shows that if the National Union runs together with Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit, they would receive 4 seats and teeter on the precipice of the electoral threshold, while the New Right would receive 6 seats.

The poll also shows the rate of sure voters for the New Right if they run alone is one of the lowest among the parties.

Yesterday it was revealed on Galei Tzahal that another poll by Misaker revealed that Ayelet Shaked, Naftali Bennett, and Betzalel Smotrich are the most popular politicians among religious Zionist voters, leaving Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Itamar Ben Gvir behind by a gaping margin.

According to the data, Ayelet Shaked has an approval rating of 84.1%, Smotrich has 77.8%, and Bennett 69.8%, while Rabbi Rafi Peretz has 28.4%. Preceding him in popularity are Orit Struck (40.3%), Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan (36.3%), and Itamar Ben Gvir (36.1%).