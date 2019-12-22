Rabbi Melamed: New Right, National Union should run together

Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, one of the leading rabbis of religious Zionism and the head of the Bet El Yeshiva, called Sunday morning for a union between the New Right and National Union parties ahead of the next elections in March.

"I think Naphtali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Bezalel Smotrich are the best and right connection," Rabbi Melamed told Arutz Sheva.

"These are three people who have demonstrated their leadership strength in the last few years. Ayelet Shaked does not keep commandments, Naphtali Bennett observes and Bezalel Smotrich is religious - together they can lead big moves," Rabbi Melamed said.

"Religious Zionism should have been united in all its various forms, all aspiring to the Torah, to the Land of Israel and tothe people of Israel, these are three shades that unite them all. I do not know what differences of opinion they have. If only the traditional and right-wing public would address the gaps They were great, but because the New Right also appeals to religious Zionism, I think the connection between these three leaders is the secret to success.

"Security matters are fully consensual, the judiciary reforms are fully consensual, as is the economy, outside of health - the only thing that has this significant difference of opinion is in matters of religion and state. Even on such a central issue in most of the questions that come up, one can come to an agreement. And in parts where there is no agreement - anyone can act according to their beliefs," Rabbi Melamed explained.

Rabbi Melamed said that these three leaders can lead the entire country, "My call for unification between these two parties is not out of compromise or religious weakness. I am the most religious place in religious Zionism. It is precisely through access to security and strength - the single can bring about the goals of all of us. ".