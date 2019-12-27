Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, seven killed

Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashes near city of Almaty.

A Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday (local time), aviation authorities in the Central Asian nation said, according to Reuters.

At least seven people were killed, according to the report.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

“At the moment, the death toll is 7 people.”

A number of people have survived the crash and emergency services are at the scene, according to Sky News.

The committee and the Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.