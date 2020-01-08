Could 'Deal of the Century' be released before Israel's election?

Report says Trump administration is considering publishing Israeli-Palestinian peace plan before Israel's elections on March 2.

The Trump administration is considering publishing its long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan before Israel's elections on March 2, Israeli officials told Barak Ravid of Channel 13 News on Tuesday.

The release of the peace plan was postponed twice in the lead-up to Israeli elections, with the White House saying it did not want to interfere with Israel's political process.

While the White House has not made its final decision, Trump envoy Avi Berkowitz's visit to Israel this week was part of the preparations for a possible launch of the peace plan, the Israeli officials told Ravid.

Berkowitz met on Monday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and on Tuesday with the leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz. He discussed the peace plan with both leaders, according to Ravid.

The plan has had to be updated as a result of nearly one year of postponements, though it's not clear what those updates consist of.

Senior members of Blue and White are concerned the plan's release could serve the interests of Netanyahu, who is campaigning despite three corruption indictments.

One of Netanyahu's main campaign promises is to annex the Jordan Valley. If that step is included in the U.S. peace plan, it could give him an edge over Gantz.

The economic portion of the plan was released at a conference in Bahrain which was hled in June 2019, but the political, diplomatic and security components have yet to be published.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

The White House declined to comment on Tuesday’s report.