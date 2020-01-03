Trump's peace envoy to visit Israel

Avi Berkowitz, who is leading the Middle East peace plan, will arrive in Israel next week and meet with government officials.

US President Donald Trump's special assistant Avi Berkowitz, who is leading the Middle East peace plan, will arrive in Israel next week, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

The visit is a signal that the White House hasn’t fully given up on promoting the initiative.

Berkowitz, a close aide to Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has been working on the plan since Jason Greenblatt left his post as the president's special envoy to the Middle East in September.

During his stay in Israel, Berkowitz is expected to meet with government officials as well as with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, according to Haaretz.

The main purpose Berkowitz's visit is to gather information about Israel's political situation, ahead of the country's third election within a year. The visit isn't likely to lead to a major breakthrough in the peace plan.

The peace plan has been frozen since Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu failed to form a government after Israel's April 9 election.

The Trump administration was preparing to release the peace plan in the spring of 2019, but Netanyahu's two consecutive failures to form a government, which have led to another election on March 2, caused an unexpected delay.

White House officials have said they'll wait for the formation of a new government before deciding whether to publish the plan.

The economic portion of the plan was released in June 2019, but the political, diplomatic and security components have yet to be published.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.