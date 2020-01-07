Binyamin Regional Council welcomes new construction

Head of Binyamin Regional Council says approval of building plans in Judea and Samaria is "joyous news for the settlement enterprise."

The Binyamin Regional Council on Monday welcomed the approval of building plans for about 1,936 housing units throughout Judea and Samaria.

The construction that was approved included the expansion of the Mitzpe Dani neighborhood, located near Ma'ale Mikhmas.

Mitzpe Dani is named after British-born Danny Frei, who was murdered by terrorists at his home in Ma'ale Mikhmas in 1995. The outpost was established three years later.

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, said that the approval was “a significant and joyous message for the settlement enterprise that will enable us to strengthen our hold on our ancestral lands. Thank you to Prime Minister Netanyahu who pushed for the approval of the expansion (with an emphasis on Mitzpe Dani), Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and the Acting Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Ronen Peretz.”

"This is undoubtedly an important and significant step. I hope we will soon be able to applaud the application of full Israeli sovereignty and the closure of the Civil Administration in order to truly develop the regions of our amazing country, in the same way that it is possible in the entire State of Israel," added Gantz.