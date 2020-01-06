1,936 new housing units approved in Judea and Samaria

The Supreme Civil Planning Council met over the past two days and approved building plans for about 1,936 housing units throughout Judea and Samaria.

1,150 of the units were approved for deposit, the first stage of the planning process. 786 units were approved for final planning.

Among other things, a plan was approved for 258 housing units in Haresha, 180 housing units in Mitzpeh Dani, 147 housing units in Mitzpeh Yericho, 107 units in Elon Moreh, 100 in Neve Tzuf, and 40 in Peduel.

The Yesha Council responded to the approval of the units. "To our delight, construction in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley is commonplace and we are pleased to see that every few months plans are up in the Supreme Planning Council.

"The time has come for extremist Leftist organizations to accept that the U.S. has also declared that settling in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley is not contrary to international law and that applying Israeli sovereignty is a consensus in the State of Israel.

"After eight years of unprecedented construction freeze, the government regularly approves construction and we strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister and Defense Minister on their blessed work. We need more and more construction to promote the prosperity and growth of settlement."

Peace Now is extremely angry at the plans' approval: "In a transition government it's business as usual; they're continuing the massive promotion of harmful and unnecessary construction in places that Israel will have to evacuate without a mandate from the public. Netanyahu continues to sabotage the prospect of peace and drag Israel into the reality of apartheid."