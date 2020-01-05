US-led coalition confirms Iraqi bases were attacked

Coalition fighting ISIS confirms there were two attacks near Iraqi bases housing its troops. No one was injured.

The United States-led military coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization confirmed on Saturday night that there were two attacks near Iraqi bases housing its troops, Reuters reports.

No troops were harmed, the coalition said, but the attacks potentially harmed Iraqi civilians.

"The night of Jan. 4, two rocket attacks occurred near Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops in Baghdad and Balad, a total of 13 attacks in the past two months," coalition military spokesman Colonel Myles B. Caggins III said in a statement.

Earlier reports indicated that a pair of Katyusha rockets hit the Balad airbase north of Baghdad, where American troops are based. There were also reports that two mortar rounds hit the Green Zone in Baghdad, a high-security enclave where the US embassy is based.

The incident comes amid increased US-Iran tensions in the region over the past week.

The US military carried out the air strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

On Tuesday, Iraqi militants laid siege to the US Embassy in Baghdad, setting fires and smashing security cameras before forcing their way into the compound.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violent protest. Iran rejected the allegations.

Overnight Thursday, the US eliminated Qassem Soleimani, the head of the powerful Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.