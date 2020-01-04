Changing her tune, MK Stav Shaffir says she won't demand Democratic Union's second spot

MK Shaffir offers to compromise, says left-wing joint list should run as it did in September.

MK Stav Shaffir on Saturday night offered the Democratic Union party to keep the list united in the upcoming elections.

In her offer, Shaffir proposed keeping the agreement as it had been prior to the September 2019 elections, and agreed to give up her demand for the list's second spot as well as her demand to hold primaries.

"We all a significant price in order to create the Democratic Union," she wrote in her letter, adding that some of the friends and colleagues of the party's members "did not like our choice to run together."

"We stood proudly behind our decision, and thanks to it, all of the parties on the left succeeded in the elections."

Shaffir also noted that her recent offers to MK Nitzan Horowitz of the Meretz party had not been answered.

"It's not too late to preserve the partnership and lead a large union which will breathe hope into our camp," she wrote.

Previously, it had been reported that Shaffir's Green Party would run alone in the upcoming elections.