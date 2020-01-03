Report: US updated Israel on plans to kill Soleimani

According to Channel 13 News, Netanyahu may have been warned of plan to eliminate Quds Force Commander during talks with Pompeo.

The United States is believed to have updated Israel before the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Channel 13 News reported Friday.

The report noted that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke several times during the week with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It is believed that Pompeo updated Netanyahu on the plans to eliminate Soleimani.

The Israeli security cabinet is set to convene on Sunday and discuss the regional tensions after the killing of Soleimani.

Netanyahu, who was visiting Greece on Friday, praised US President Donald Trump for acting to eliminate Soleimani.

"Trump acted swiftly, forcefully and decisively," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel "stands by the US."

"Just as Israel has the right of self-defense, the United States has exactly the same right. Qassem Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of US citizens and many other innocents. He was planning more such attacks, and President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively,” Netanyahu continued.

"Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self-defense."

Israel raised its level of vigilance following Soleimani’s elimination and it was decided to close the Hermon ski site for visitors on Friday, though there were no additional directives for residents of the Golan Heights and the area, and residents were instructed to continue with their regular routine.

On Friday evening, the IDF gave the Hermon ski site the go ahead to be opened to visitors starting Saturday following an assessment of the situation.

The site’s management, however, said the site will remain closed for the time being.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)