Pompeo and Netanyahu reaffirm 'unbreakable bonds' between US and Israel

Secretary of State and PM Netanyahu speak for the second time in two days.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on Wednesday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

“Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for Israel’s unwavering commitment to countering Iran’s malign regional influence and its condemnation of the December 31 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad,” said Ortagus.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister reaffirmed the unbreakable bonds between the United States and Israel,” she added.

This is the second conversation in two days between Pompeo and Netanyahu. The two also spoke on Monday, a day after the US air strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq, which came in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Top US officials declared on Sunday that the air strikes against Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq were “successful”, and hinted that the US was preparing for future attacks on Iranian assets in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Iraqi militants laid siege to the US Embassy in Baghdad, setting fires and smashing security cameras before forcing their way into the compound.

US President Donald Trump later warned Iran it will pay a heavy price for the riots, though he subsequently said he didn’t believe a war with Iran was on the horizon.