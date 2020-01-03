Man killed in knife attack south of Paris

Knife-wielding man goes on rampage in park in Villejuif, killing a man and wounding two others before being shot dead by police.

A knife-wielding man went on a rampage in a park south of Paris on Friday, killing a man and wounding two other people before being shot dead by police, officials said, according to AFP.

The Paris police department said the man had attacked "several people" around lunchtime in the park in the suburb of Villejuif.

Some managed to evade him, but the man killed a 56-year-old Villejuif local, according to the commune's mayor Franck Le Bohellec.

The victim "was walking with his wife when the attacker approached; he wanted to protect his wife and it was he who received the knife blows," the mayor said, according to AFP.

According to a source close to the inquiry, another man was seriously wounded in the attack and a woman sustained light injuries.

The attacker fled and was later shot dead by police in the neighboring suburb of Hay-les-Roses.

He had made his way to a shopping center "where he seemingly intended to continue his attack," Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun told BFMTV.

"Luckily the police were quickly alerted and made their way rapidly to the scene where they neutralized him by killing him," Jeanbrun said.

The motive for the attack is not yet clear, but France has been hit by a number of attacks claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) in recent years, the biggest one being the attack in November of 2015 in which 129 people were murdered.

More than 250 people have been killed in total in France since the start of 2015, when 12 people were murdered in an attack on the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo attack.

Following the Charlie Hebdo attack, a man linked to ISIS shot and killed a policewoman in a Paris suburb before taking hostages at the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket the following day, killing four more people.

More recently, a police employee who converted to Islam and became radicalized stabbed four colleagues to death.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)