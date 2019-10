Attacker shot dead after killing 4 policemen at police headquarters across the street from Notre Dame.

Four police officers were killed in a stabbing attack in Paris Thursday afternoon, French media reported.

The attack took place at the police headquarters across the street from Notre Dame cathedral.

The attacker, who was reportedly a member of the Intelligence Directorate of the Prefecture of Police, was shot dead.

The motive for the attack is unknown. Police are not treating the stabbing as a terrorist attack.