Report: Stav Shaffir to demand ministerial position for joining Democratic Union

MK Stav Shaffir (Democratic Union) in recent weeks demanded to be appointed minister if the party joins a coalition after the March 2020 elections, a senior party official told Haaretz.

According to the reports, she has also demanded to be chairwoman of the party or of a joint list in the coming elections.

The official said that Shaffir, chairwoman of the Green Party, also demanded to receive responsibility for the Meretz and Democratic Union social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as part of the continued partnership between the parties.

Shaffir has denied the reports.

Previously, it had been reported that Shaffir's Green Party would run alone in the upcoming elections.

Prior to September's election Shaffir left the Labor Party and joined the Green Party, later joining together with the extreme-left Meretz and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak's Democratic Israel in a new joint list termed the "Democratic Union."