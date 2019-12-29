Donald Trump slams 'horrific' synagogue attack, calls to 'eradicate' anti-Semitism

President Trump calls for unity in fight against anti-Semitism after condemning 'horrific' attack on Monsey synagogue.

President Donald Trump condemned Saturday night’s machete attack on a synagogue in Monsey, New York, and called for a united front to “eradicate” anti-Semitism.

In a tweet published Sunday evening, the president wished the five victims of the attack a “quick and full recovery”.

“The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific,” Trump tweeted.

“We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”

Earlier on Sunday, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, linked Saturday night’s attack to a growing trend of attacks on Jews in the greater New York City area, and accused the national media and local authorities of largely ignoring the problem.

“The vicious attack of a rabbi in Monsey, NY last night was an act of pure evil. As we pray for the victims, may the candles of Chanukah burn bright through this darkness.”

“Attacks on Jewish New Yorkers were reported almost every single day this past week. The increasing frequency of anti-Semitic violence in New York (and around the country) receives far too little local governmental action and national press attention.”



Five people were wounded in the machete attack, which took place at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday, while congregants gathered a Hasidic synagogue operated by Rabbi Rottenburg in Monsey, New York.

Of the five victims wounded in the attack, two were originally listed in critical condition. Subsequent reports indicate only one is in critical condition, after suffering a head wound during the attack.

Some 50 to 60 people had gathered to light Hanukkah candles to mark the seventh night of Hannukah, when the assailant, who was covering his face with a scarf, burst into the synagogue brandishing a machete, and began stabbing congregants.

Some congregants hurled chairs and a small table at the assailant, forcing him to flee.

The attacker drove off, making his way to New York City.

Police found him roughly two hours later, at around midnight, after identifying his car via the license plate number.

The assailant has been identified as 37-year-old Greenwood Lake, New York resident Thomas Grafton.

On Sunday, he was indicted on five charges of attempted murder and one charge of burglary.