NYC mayor: 'Jews are afraid to show outward signs of Jewish faith'

New York officials responded Saturday night to a stabbing attack in Monsey which left five Jews wounded.

In a tweet, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote: "Horrific. So many Jewish families in our city have close ties to Monsey. We cannot overstate the fear people are feeling right now. I’ve spoken to longtime friends who, for the first time in their lives, are fearful to show outward signs of their Jewish faith."

"We will NOT allow this to become the new normal. We’ll use every tool we have to stop these attacks once and for all. The NYPD has deployed a visible and growing presence around Jewish houses of worship on the streets in communities like Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Boro Park."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted: "I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight. We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law. NY stands with the Jewish community."

The state's Attorney General, Letitia James, tweeted: "I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight. There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night."

Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, journalist at the Forward, wrote: "Someone on the scene: The perpetrator came into the rabbi’s house, started stabbing people. Someone took a small table, threw it at him & chased him out. He ran next door to the synagogue, but they blocked the door & he couldn’t get in. He turned around & ran, jumped into a car."

Jason Greenblatt, former US Special Envoy to the Middle East, tweeted: "Horrible!!! Several injured in a stabbing attack at a Monsey NY synagogue. Attacker reportedly used a machete to attack people attending a Hanukkah party. Please pray for the wounded of this & the other recent attacks upon Jews in NY this week."

In a statement, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said: "We‘re outraged at the latest attack at a synagogue celebration in Monsey, NY that reportedly left 5 wounded, several very seriously."

"There have been many attacks in the past week. There must be real measures by law enforcement, governmental leaders and judicial authorities at the city, state and federal levels. Immediate steps should be taken while longer term actions are pursued. There must be serious consequences for perpetrators. We urge leaders of religious, ethnic and other communities to speak out. All must work to end the incitement and join in clear condemnation of all who espouse hate."

In Israel, President Reuven Rivlin responded by tweeting that he is "shocked and horrified by the horrible terror attack in New York."

"Our prayers for a speedy recovery are focused on the welfare of the wounded. The rising anti-Semitism is not the problem of only the Jewish nation, and certainly is not only the problem of the State of Israel. We must join hands against this evil, which raises its head time and again and presents a real danger throughout the entire world."

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman tweeted: "Again and again we are witness to the harsh results of anti-Semtism, this time in Monsey, New York. Together with the great sorrow and wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded, it is important to know that the main solution for these kinds of phenomena is immigration to Israel."

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud), responded: "The attack on Hanukkah in Monsey is yet another reminder that the Jewish people must stand united against anti-Semitism, wherever we are in the world. I send my condolences to the bereaved, and pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said: "I was horrified to hear of the anti-Semitic terror attack at the height of a Hanukkah party in New York. This is a very serious incident which demands harsh treatment from the US authorities. My heart is with the injured, their families, and the community. I am sure that the US government will act diligently against the lowly stabber and against any criminal who raises his hand against a Jew."

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz said: "I send my wishes for a speedy recovery to the victims of the hate crime in Monsey, New York. We have become witness to a surge in anti-Semitic violence around the world, and this horrific attack, during a Hanukkah celebration, is further evidence of a global problem that we face."

"I have no doubt that the American authorities, who took the attacker into custody, will show zero tolerance and will do everything to stop this alarming trend."

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) said: "I was horrified to hear this morning about the anti-Semitic attack at the home of a rabbi in New York, when they lit Hanukkah candles. Anti-Semitism is raising its head in the US, in Europe, and in additional places around the world, and we must raise our voices and fight against it with the help of countries' leaders. I send wishes for the recovery of those injured and a huge embrace to the Jewish community in New York."

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon responded: "On the day we celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah, we are witness to another criminal attack against Jews. This is the time for action, not words. This is the time for enforcement which will deter the instigators of hate, wherever they are."

"Anti-Semitism has no borders. It has raised its head in the US, Europe, and the rest of the world. The nations of the world must unite in the battle against the wave of hate."