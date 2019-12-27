NYPD to increase presence in Jewish areas

New York City Mayor announces increased protection for Jews in Boro Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg following string of attacks.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday that the NYPD will increase its presence in Jewish areas of the city in light of recent anti-Semitic incidents.

“Hate doesn’t have a home in our city. In light of recent anti-Semitic attacks, the NYPD will increase their presence in Boro Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg,” de Blasio tweeted.

“Anyone who terrorizes our Jewish community WILL face justice,” he stressed.

“In addition to heightened visibility, there will be increased visits to houses of worship and other critical areas in the community. Anti-Semitism is an attack on the values of our city — and we will confront it head-on,” added the mayor.

The statement follows three assaults on New York Jews which occurred in a period of 24 hours.

NYPD officials said in September that more than half of the hate crimes reported this year in New York City are anti-Semitic.

