NYPD: Over half of reported hate crimes this year anti-Semitic

More than half of hate crimes reported this year in New York City are anti-Semitic, NYPD officials said Wednesday, according to CNN.

According to the latest numbers, reported through September 1, anti-Semitic hate crimes in NYC are up 63% this year from last year, with 152 anti-Semitic hate crimes reported this year so far, compared to 93 over the same period last year.

A total of 290 hate crimes have been reported in NYC this year so far compared to 205 last year.

Arrests over hate crimes were also up this year, with 135 arrests made this year compared to 108 over the same period last year.

New York City Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said there was no definitive cause for the jump in reports of hate crimes and, more specifically, those related to anti-Semitism.

A number of cases that I've highlighted, we've seen some mental illness," Shea said. "We've seen some people that just hate. So we've seen a little bit of everything."