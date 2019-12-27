Likud primaries: Who voted for PM Netanyahu, and who voted for Gideon Sa'ar?

The Likud party on Friday released the full results of Thursday's primaries for party chairman, in which MK Gideon Sa'ar attempted to oust Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The primaries ended with a turnout of 49.15% of Likud members, 72.5% of whom voted for Netanyahu, while 27.5% supported Sa'ar.

In Yeruham, Netanyahu received 85% of the vote, while in the Gaza border city of Sderot he received 88%. In Ashkelon and Ashdod, Netanyahu received 78% and 75% support, respectively. In Kiryat Arba, near Hevron, Netanyahu received 76% of the votes.

Sha'ar Binyamin saw 24 votes to go Sa'ar and 102 for Netanyahu, and the results in the town of Elkana were similar: 72 votes for Sa'ar, and 165 for Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu received 1,428 votes while Sa'ar received 1,395 votes, for a split of 50.5% in support of the Prime Minister and 49.5% supporting Sa'ar. Givatayim, a Tel Aviv suburb, saw 217 votes for Netanyahu, and 179 for Sa'ar.

Voters in the northern city of Tiberias gave 628 votes to Netanyahu, versus just 108 for Sa'ar. In the central cities of Rishon Lezion and Holon, Netanyahu received 72% and 71% of the vote, respectively.

Following the primaries, Netanyahu said: "Thank you to the members of the Likud for their trust, support and love. With the help of God and with your help, I will lead the Likud to a big victory in the upcoming elections and continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements."

Sa'ar called Netanyahu to congratulate him, and then thanked his supporters.

"Congratulations to the Prime Minister on his victory in the primaries. My colleagues and I will stand behind him in campaigning for the Likud's success in the general elections.

"Thank you to the friends, volunteers, and many voters. To everyone who believes in the path we have embarked on. You have shown faith, courage and determination. I love you and I am proud of you."