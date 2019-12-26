Rivlin meets Judge Rachel Freier

President meets Rachel Freier, the first female Hasidic judge in the US and 'an inspiration to haredi women.;

President Reuven Rivlin met Thursday with Brooklyn Judge Rachel Freier.

Rabbi Moshe Klein of Williamsburg, who advises Freier, stated: "The president admires the fact that a Hasidic woman, a mother of children, serves as a judge and inspires haredi women."

Rachel Freier is the first female hasidic judge in the US. She began studying law at age 30 after realizing she was working for lawyers younger than herself.

She has 30 years of experience in law, as well as certification as a paramedic. In addition, Freier serves on the board of the NYC Regional Emergency Medical Services Council (REMSCO) and has founded several charity organizations.