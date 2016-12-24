Rachel Freier becomes official US judge

US court swears in first female haredi judge, Lipa Schmeltzer sings US anthem during ceremony.

Rachel Freier, the first haredi female judge in the United States was sworn in during a court ceremony on Thursday.

Participating in the ceremony were members of Freier's family, as well friends and the hasidic singer Lipa Schmeltzer.

Freier, who is considered to be an expert in Brooklyn real estate, is also an attorney and mother of six. She also established the charitable organization "Ezrat Nashim," which helps women only, providing CPR, medical care, and aiding women during and immediately after childbirth.

During the ceremony, Schmeltzer sang the American national anthem, sprinkling it with Yiddish and adding, "G-d bless America."