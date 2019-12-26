IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF fighter jets and helicopters attack several Hamas targets in retaliation for rocket fire on southern Israel.

IDF fighter jets and helicopters on Wednesday night attacked several targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, including military complexes belonging to the organization.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire from Gaza towards Israeli territory on Wednesday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

"The Hamas terror organization is responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip and it will face the consequences for actions against Israeli citizens," it added.

"Red color" air raid sirens were sounded on Wednesday evening in Gaza border towns.

Local residents reported seeing a number of Iron Dome intercepts over the city, but the IDF said only one rocket was intercepted.

The sirens sounded while Prime Minister Netanyahu gave a speech at a Likud gathering in Ashkelon. The Prime Minister was escorted off the stage and taken immediately to a bomb shelter.

"The person who fired at us last time is not with us," Netanyahu said afterwards, in a reference to senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al Ata who was eliminated by Israel in November.

"The one who fired now should start packing his belongings," he added.