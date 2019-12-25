'Red alert' air raid sirens heard throughout Gaza border area

"Red alert" air raid sirens sounded Wednesday evening in Jewish towns near the Gaza border.
Sirens were heard in the following towns and cities in the Gaza Envelope: Sde Uziahu, Emunim, Azrikam, Ashkelon, Beer Ganim, and Berekhya.
Immediately afterwards, sirens sounded in Ashkelon as well.
Two rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
In a statement, the IDF said that one launch was identified from Gaza, and it was intercepted by the soldiers in charge of air defense.
