Internet outages again reported in Iran

Wave of internet outages imposed in Iran ahead of commemorations for those killed in unrest last month.

A wave of internet outages was imposed in Iran on Wednesday, AFP reported, citing Iranian media.

The outages came a day before commemorations called for on social media for those killed in unrest last month.

The cut came on the orders of security bodies, the ILNA news agency said, citing what it called an informed source at Iran's information and communications technology ministry.

"This restriction on internet access solely includes international traffic of mobile phone lines," the source was quoted as saying.

It also excluded what the source called "internal traffic", indicating only domestic websites would be accessible.

ILNA said international connections would be limited in the provinces of Alborz, Fars, Kurdistan and Zanjan, and that this was likely to be increased to include others.

The Netblocks.org website reported disruptions to mobile networks in Iran on Wednesday morning, noting that users reported service failures in multiple cities.

The website said the observations are consistent with a targeted disruption and do not appear to be related to any international issue.

AFP correspondents in Tehran reported disruptions on Wednesday to internet connections and other related services.

The outages come ahead of planned commemorations for people killed in street violence that erupted last month during demonstrations against fuel price hikes.

The unrest erupted on November 15, hours after it was announced that the price of gas would rise to 15,000 rials per liter (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 liters, and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.

At the time as well, authorities imposed a week-long internet blackout as police stations were attacked, shops looted and banks and petrol stations torched.

Officials in Iran have yet to issue an overall death toll for the unrest, but Amnesty International last week put the number at more than 300.

Iran blamed the unrest on "thugs" backed by its foreign enemies, including the US, Israel and the People's Mujahedeen of Iran, an exiled armed opposition group it considers a "terrorist" cult.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed following the crackdown that his country had foiled a "very dangerous" plot in the violent demonstrations.