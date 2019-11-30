DM calls for worldwide hackathon to benefit Iranian ctiizens

Following the demonstrations in Iran, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) sent a special message to software experts around the world to help the Iranian people:



"Let’s unite for one purpose: to help the long-suffering Iranian people gain open access to all social media," Bennett said.Together, we can show the Persian people and the Iranian dictatorship that the power of people is stronger than the people in power.”



On Saturday evening, Bennett posted a video on his Facebook and Twitter pages, calling on technologists around the world to work together to help Iranians access social media. In the video, Bennett speaks in English and his words, as they are also intended for the Iranian people and regime, are translated into Persian.



The video referred to the protests in Iran, during which time the government blocked access to the Internet for its citizens. While the Internet has been restored in recent days, Iranian citizens are still blocked from social media sites (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.), and prevented from sharing with the world what is happening in the country.



In his remarks, Minister Bennett attacked the Iranian regime: "How scared must a regime be of its own people that it doesn't allow them to access Facebook, Twitter and social media?"



Calling on techies around the world to act on behalf of the Iranian people, he continued, "How about every techie in the world - Israelis, Arabs, Iranians, Americans, Europeans and everyone else - unite for one purpose: to help the long-suffering Iranian people gain open access to social media. A worldwide hackathon for freedom. Whether you're a senior engineer at an AI startup or simply tinkering in your own garage, everyone had a role to play. Call up your most brilliant friends, grab some Red Bull and code through the night to do the impossible."

"Together, we can show the Persian people, and the Iranian dictatorship, that power of the people is stronger than the people in power," he concluded.