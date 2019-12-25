Baby girl, 1.5 years old, dies of influenza complications at central Israeli hospital

Baby dies of flu complications, bringing the number of dead to 11 in six weeks.

A one-and-a-half year old baby died of flu at Rehovot's Kaplan Medical Center.

The infant was transferred to the hospital in critical condition while paramedics attempted to resuscitate her. However, doctors in the emergency room were forced to declare her death.

Within the past six weeks, a total of 11 Israelis have died of influenza. Another 100 patients are still hospitalized in serious condition.

Earlier on Wednesday, a one-month-old Jerusalem baby was brought to the city's Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized and he was placed on a respirator in serious condition. It is believed that the infant became ill with flu, and his condition deteriorated. The infant's parents brought him to the clinic in Jerusalem's Ir Ganim neighborhood, saying he had a fever. Magen David Adom staff transferred him to the hospital while working to resuscitate him.

On Monday, Hillel Dahbash, 19, of the town of Neria, died of flu complications at Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center. Prior to his death, Dahbash had been a healthy teenager with no preexisting medical conditions. He had not received the flu shot.

Also on Monday, a 14-year old girl who suffered health issues and was hospitalized in Tel Hashomer Hospital died of flu complications.