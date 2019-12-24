Shaarei Tzedek: 19-year-old dies of 'probable flu complication'

19-year-old dies at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, 'probably as result of flu complication.'

A 19-year-old young man from Nerya in Binyamin arrived in Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center yesterday in critical condition with no pulse, "probably as a result of a complication of the flu."

The young man was ill for several days and yesterday collapsed and was sent to hospital in very serious condition while undergoing resuscitation after losing vital signs in the ambulance.

Emergency physicians were able to restore his pulse and immediately connected him to the ECMO device that replaces heart operation, but his condition deteriorated to general system failure and after several hours the young man died.

Earlier it was reported that a three-year-old toddler suffering from pre-existing illness had died of influenza after being hospitalized earlier this week at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

In the hospital, another girl, also three years old, is in serious condition.

In addition, a man in his 40s in serious condition is hospitalized.