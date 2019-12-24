Iranian official: We'll respond to Israeli attacks

Senior adviser to Khamenei warns Israel of response for the attacks in Syria attributed to the Jewish state.

One of the top advisers to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday warned Israel that his country will respond to Israeli attacks in Syria and that the response will surprise the Jewish state.

"We expect the resistance in Syria and Lebanon to stop the crimes of the United States and Israel. Israel is helpless and cannot execute its threats against Iran,” the adviser said.

“If Israel attacks Lebanon - Hezbollah will flatten Israel,” he threatened.

The comments follow an attack on Syria on Sunday night which was attributed to Israel. The Syrian army said the country’s anti-aircraft defense fired toward Israeli missiles and shot down one that fell outside Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were three explosions in the Damascus suburbs after the missiles targeted "Syrian regime and Iranian positions."

The Britain-based Observatory also said the Israeli attack killed at least three fighters aligned with the Assad regime.

Israel has not commented on the reports that it is responsible for the latest attack.

Meanwhile, Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening that the air strike targeted new weapons that recently arrived at an Iranian weapons depot in Syria.

It was also reported that Israel has been acting cautiously in Syria in recent months for fear of an Iranian retaliation, and that any Israeli action is considered based on a possible Iranian response.